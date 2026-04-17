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MR‑monitoring
Temperature Sensor (Esophageal/Rectal/Ax)
Temperature Sensor (Esophageal/Rectal/Ax)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Temperature Sensor (Esophageal/Rectal/Ax)
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Reusable temperature sensor for esophageal, rectal, and axillary application. The Temperature Sensor can be used for measuring surface and body temperature. This sensor is designed to be used with the 989803178181 Temperature Sensor Jacket.
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Replaces Product
989803162531
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803178181 Temperature Sensor Jacket
Package Weight
1 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Temperature Sensor (Esophageal/Rectal/Ax) - Philips