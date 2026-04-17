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MR‑monitoring
Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line Adult Cannula, Box of 100
Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line Adult Cannula, Box of 100
CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)
MR‑monitoring
Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line Adult Cannula, Box of 100
CO2 (Carbon Dioxide)
MR‑monitoring
For monitors configured without Anesthetic Agents option. LoFlo Sample Line, Adult Cannula, Box 100
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
100/Box
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression MR200
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Expression MR Disposable LoFlo Sample Line - HC989803185331 - Philips