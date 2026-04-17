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MR‑monitoring
SureSigns HS-1 2D barcode kit
SureSigns HS-1 2D barcode kit
Patient monitoring supplies
MR‑monitoring
SureSigns HS-1 2D barcode kit
Patient monitoring supplies
MR‑monitoring
Barcode scanner complies with requirements of the Medical Device Directive, 93/42/EEC, and carries the CE-marking accordingly.
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Package Weight
.499 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
SureSigns HS-1 2D Barcode Kit - HC989803176611 | Philips - Philips