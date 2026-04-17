Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M8105A, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863077, M3535A, M3536A
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1,16 kg
Packaging Unit
20 lead sets
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
M1669A; 989803170171