Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
ECG
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
Lead Set
ECG
ECG Lead set, 5-lead, SPU, Grabber w/ shower sheild, AAMI 989803173151
Lead Set
ECG
IntelliVue 5-lead ECG leadset with shower sheild, disposable, Length: Limb 1m (3'3")
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Documentatie
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
Alles bekijken
Specificaties
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Application Site
Limb
Lead Set Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
AAMI
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
1.0 m (3.3')
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Grabber
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
862108, 862231, 862439
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Type
Telemetry Lead Set
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.63 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 20 sets
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Documentatie
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - 5 lead set Disp., Telemetry, AAMI Telemetry Lead Set - Philips