Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
MR‑monitoring
Precess "Blue"
Precess "Blue"
ECG
MR‑monitoring
Precess "Blue"
ECG
MR‑monitoring
Features adjustable networks and can only be used with Precess "blue" 865323 MRI Patient Monitors. Built to order - 30 day lead time
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Patient Application
Adult, Pediatric, Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Precess Blue
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
1 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Precess \"Blue\" ECG Module ECG - Philips