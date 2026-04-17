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ECG
ECG Lead Set, Telemetry, 5-lead, Snaps, AAMI 989803171821
ECG Lead Set, Telemetry, 5-lead, Snaps, AAMI 989803171821
Lead Set
ECG
ECG Lead Set, Telemetry, 5-lead, Snaps, AAMI 989803171821
Lead Set
ECG
Telemetry 5-lead ECG lead set, direct connect, snaps, reusable
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Technische ondersteuning
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Documentatie
Brochure
Enhancing ECG quality application note
(312.73 KB)
Alles bekijken
Specificaties
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
5
Shielded
Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
Snap
Color Coding
AAMI
Product details
Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
865350, 865351
Product Type
Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 sales unit = 1 lead set
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
989803172221
Documentatie
Enhancing ECG quality application note
PDF
|
312.73 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Patient Cable ECG 5 lead Snaps AAMI, Tele - Philips