Skip to main content
Professionele gezondheidszorg
Producten en services
Inspiratie
Ondersteuning & contact
Shop
Verbruiksartikelen
MR‑monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff #5 Disposable, Neonatall, Single Lumen
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff #5 Disposable, Neonatall, Single Lumen
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR‑monitoring
“Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff #5 Disposable, Neonatall, Single Lumen
Non-Invasive Blood Pressure
MR‑monitoring
Circumference range 8 to 15 cm compatible with 989803169421 MRI Neonatal NIBP Hose. For use with Expression 865214, Precess 865323, Precess 3160 & Magnitude 3150M monitors.
Neem contact op met verkoop
Technische ondersteuning
Alle professionele Philips-klanten in de gezondheidszorg kunnen kosteloos servicetickets voor apparatuur openen, volgen en beheren in ons
Klantenserviceportaal
.
Registreer hier voor een account
.
Voor alle ondersteuningsbronnen en contactinformatie kunt u terecht op onze
Ondersteuningshub
.
Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Disposable
Patient Application
Neonatal
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression, Precess, Precess Blue, Magnitude
Use with Philips Supplies
989803169421
Latex-free
Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non Sterile
Package Weight
0.024 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - “Quick Connect” NIBP Cuff #5 - HC989803170421 - Philips