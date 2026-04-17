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MR‑monitoring
North American Line Cord
North American Line Cord
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
North American Line Cord
MR Patient Care
MR‑monitoring
Hospital grade 125V cord with US plug type
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Specificaties
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400) 866120 (Expression MR200) 865471 (Expression IP5) 865353 (Essential) 866162 (Portal 5000)
Package Weight
0.900 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - North American Line Cord 2.9 m (9.5') length Power - Philips