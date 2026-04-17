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NBP‑manchetten en accessoires
Neonatal Vinyl Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs
Neonatal Vinyl Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs
Cuff
NBP‑manchetten en accessoires
Neonatal Vinyl Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs
Cuff
NBP‑manchetten en accessoires
Neonatal Vinyl Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs Kit contains 50 Cuffs: 5 M1866B Size #1, 10 M1868B Size #2, 20 M1870B Size #3, 10 M1872B Size #4, 5 M1873B Size #5. Incorporates new connector configuration and replaces the M1820-60020.
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Specificaties
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
Neonate
Cuff Size
Size 1; Size 2; Size 3; Size 4; Size 5
Bladder Width
Various
Bladder Length
Various
Number of Hoses
1
Cuff Connector Style
Safety
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1008B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863086, 863087, 863088
Product Category
NIBP
Product Type
Cuff
CE Certified
Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
1.040 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
50 cuffs per kit
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
989803209741, 989803209751, 989803166851 (M1596C), 989803166861 (M1597C)
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Neonatal Single-Patient NIBP Cuffs Cuff - Philips