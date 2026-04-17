Product Category
ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Yes
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1001A, M1001B, M1002B, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M8105A, M8102A, 862474, 862478, 863053, 863054, 863077, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068
Product Type
Electrode
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
2.760 kg
Packaging Unit
1 lead set per pouch per 100 lead sets per box (Sold in box quantities only)
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
24 months unopened
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile