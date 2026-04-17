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DigiTrak XT Pouch
DigiTrak XT Pouch
Cases, Bags & Pouches
Batterijen
DigiTrak XT Pouch
Cases, Bags & Pouches
Batterijen
For use with DigiTrak XT
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Technische ondersteuning
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Specificaties
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
860322
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Accessories
Product Type
Cases, Bags & Pouches
CE Certified
No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Use with Other Supplies
N/A
Gerelateerde producten
DigiTrak XT
Philips DigiTrak XT is the lightest Holter recorder on the market with a large on-board display. This sleek, streamlined recorder is designed for patient comfort and for streamlined workflow with all users in mind.
Philips - DigiTrak XT Pouch Cases, Bags & Pouches - Philips