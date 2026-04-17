Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
ECG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Type
Accessories
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.060 kg
Packaging Unit
5 organizers per pack
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
Any cables