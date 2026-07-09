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Modules voor klinische metingen
EEG Module
EEG Module
Measurement Module
Modules voor klinische metingen
EEG Module
Measurement Module
Modules voor klinische metingen
The Philips M1027B EEG Module provides enhanced functionality with four channels of real-time EEG waves. The monitor automatically detects whether a two or four channel module or trunk cable is connected.
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Technische ondersteuning
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Continuous EEG measurement
Kenmerken
Simplicity
Easy and quick set-up with five configurable user-specific electrode montages
Specificaties
Physical Specifications
Weight
0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
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M1027B EEG Measurement Module - Philips