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Modules voor klinische metingen
Temperature Parameter Module
Temperature Parameter Module
Measurement Module
Modules voor klinische metingen
Temperature Parameter Module
Measurement Module
Modules voor klinische metingen
The Temperature Parameter Module provides continuous body temperature readings at a variety of sites including skin, rectal, nasal, esophageal, arterial, and venous.
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Provides continuous temperature readings
Kenmerken
Versatility
Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments
Specificaties
Physical Specifications
Weight
0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
EN 60601-1-2:2015
Disclaimer
Setup key may have a symbol instead of text, depending on locale.
Temperature Parameter Module - Philips