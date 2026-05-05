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tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit
tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit
Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring
Gasmetingen
tcpO2/tcpCO2 Membrane Kit
Transcutaneous Gas Monitoring
Gasmetingen
Use with 15207A, 15209A, and M1918A sensors. Includes 100 fixation rings, 4 (20ml) bottles contact liquid.
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Documentatie
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips tcpO2/tcpCO2 Accessory Kit for M1918A sensor Transcutaneous
(501.93 KB)
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Specificaties
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1018A, M1918A
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
No
Product Category
Gas
Product Type
Transcutaneous
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.259 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Packaging Unit
1 box = 1 kit
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Non-Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
6 months +
Use with Other Supplies
M1918A
Documentatie
Product Brochure Philips tcpO2/tcpCO2 Accessory Kit for M1918A sensor Transcutaneous
PDF
|
501.93 KB
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.