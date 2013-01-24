1Garcia-Aymerich J, Lange P, Benet M, Schnohr P, Anto JM. Regular physical activity reduces hospital admission and mortality in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a population based cohort study. Thorax. 2006;61(9):772-778.

2Garcia-Aymerich J, Farrero E, Felez MA, et al. Risk factors of readmission to hospital for a COPD exacerbation: a prospective study. Thorax. 2003;58(2):100-105.

3Hardy, William, Jasko, Jeff. Philips Respironics. Evaluation of a portable positive pressure device to relieve dyspnea during exercise in COPD patients. Murrysville, PA: 2015, online.

4Casaburi R., Porszasz J. Burns MR, Carithers ER, Chang RSY, Cooper CB. Physiological benefits of exercise training in rehabilitation of severe COPD patients. Am J Respir Crit Care Med 1997; 155: 1541-1551.

5Casaburi R. Mechanisms of reduced ventilatory requirement as a result of exercise training. Eur Respir Rev 1995; 5: 15, 42-46.

6Hardy, William, Jasko, Jeff. Philips Respironics. Evaluation of a portable positive pressure device to relieve dyspnea during exercise in COPD patients. Murrysville, PA: 2015, online.7Rossi A, Polese G, Brandi G, Conti G. Intrinsic positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEPi). Intensive Care Med 1995; 21: 522-536.

8O’Donnell DE. Exertional breathlessness in chronic respiratory disease. In; DA Mahler, ed. Dyspnea. New York, Dekker, 1998; pp. 97-147.

9Gosselink R. Breathing Techniques in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chron Respir Dis. 2004; 1:163-172.

10Sahijua J, de Marchie M, Grassino A. Effects of imposed pursed-lips breathing on respiratory mechanics and dyspnea at rest and during exercise in COPD. Ches 2005; 128:640-650.

11Grimes GC, Manning JL, Patel P, et al. Medications for COPD: a review of effectiveness. Am Fam Physician. 2007; 76:1141-1148.

12Eves ND, Pertersen SR, Haykowsky MJ, et al. Helium-Hyperoxia, exercise, and respiratory mechanics in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. A randomized crossover trial. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2006; 173:865-870.

13Rice KL, Kunisaki KM, Niewoehner DE. Role of tiotropium in the treatment of COPD. Int J Chron Obstruct Pulmon Dis. 2007;2:95-105.

14Bendit JO, Wood DE, McCool FD, et al. Changes in breathing and ventilator muscle recruitment patterns induced by lung volume reduction surgery. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 1997; 155:279-284.

15Lederer DJ, Thomashow BM, Ginsburg ME, et al. Lung volume reduction surgery for pulmonary emphysema: Improvement in body mass index, airflow obstruction, dyspnea, and exercise capacity index after 1 year. J Thorac CArdiovasc Surg. 2007; 133:1434-1438.16 Hopkinson NS, Toma TP, Hansell DM, et al. Effect of bronchoscopic lung volume reduction on dynamic hyperinflation and exercise in emphysema. Am J Respir Crit Care Med. 2005; 171-:453-460.

17Wan IY, Toma TP, Geddes DM, et al. Bronchoscopic lung volume reduction for end-stage emphysema: report on the first 98 patients. Chest. 2006; 129:518-526.

18Johnson et al. Effects of Training with Heliox and Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation on Exercise Ability in Patients with Severe COPD, Chest 2002; 122:464-472

19ZuWallack, R. The Roles of Bronchodilators, Supplemental Oxygen and Ventilatory Assistance in the Pulmonary Rehabilitation of Patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Resp Care 2008; 53(9): 1190-1195.

20Van’t Hul A, Gosselink R, Hollander P, et al. Training with inspiratory pressure support in patients with severe COPD. Eur Respir J 2006; 27:65-72.

21Van’t Hul A, A. Kawakkel G. Gosslink R. J. The acute effects of noninvasive ventilatory support during exercise on exercise endurance and dyspnea in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease: a systematic review. Cardiopulm Rehabil 2002; 22(4): 290-7