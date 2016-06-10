The Versuni Air+ App (“App”) allows you to control, monitor and manage your Philips Air Purifiers and Robot Vacuum Cleaners (collectively “Devices”) from anywhere, at any time ("Services"). Please note that not all Devices support control by the App.
The App and the Devices are controlled by Versuni Netherlands B.V. or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries ("Versuni", "our", "we" or "us").
This Privacy Notice applies to personal data collected or processed by the Device and/or the App. This Privacy Notice aims at helping you understand our privacy practices when you use the App, including what data we collect, why we collect it and what we do with it, as well as your individual rights.
The Versuni Air+ App (“App”) allows you to control, monitor and manage your Philips Air Purifiers and Robot Vacuum Cleaners (collectively “Devices”) from anywhere, at any time ("Services"). Please note that not all Devices support control by the App.
We receive or collect personal data, as described in detail below, when we provide our Services, including when you access, download and install the App.
Account Data Depending on your country, you may log in to the App using a Versuni account, by using your social media profile, or with your phone number.
Account Data
Depending on your country, you may log in to the App using a Versuni account, by using your social media profile, or with your phone number.
We use your Account Data to create and manage your account. Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party.
We use your Account Data to create and manage your account. Because we use your Account Data to provide the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party.
Device Data When you pair your Device with the App, we collect the IP address of the router that connects to your Device. Furthermore, we may collect the following information:
Device Data
When you pair your Device with the App, we collect the IP address of the router that connects to your Device. Furthermore, we may collect the following information:
(I) Device Data, including Device ID, running mode, power on/off, fan speed, scheduler, and control commands. (II) General Air Quality Data, including Indoor Allergen Index, PM2.5, temperature, gas and humidity level. (I) Device Data, including Device ID, scheduler data, number of cycles and cleaning duration. We may use this data to provide the Services; make the Device aware of its environment; improve our Devices and Services; and allow you to get engaged with the Device and its services. Because your Device Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party.
(I) Device Data, including Device ID, running mode, power on/off, fan speed, scheduler, and control commands.
(II) General Air Quality Data, including Indoor Allergen Index, PM2.5, temperature, gas and humidity level.
(I) Device Data, including Device ID, scheduler data, number of cycles and cleaning duration.
We may use this data to provide the Services; make the Device aware of its environment; improve our Devices and Services; and allow you to get engaged with the Device and its services.
Because your Device Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party.
Other Provided Data Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a short questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device. The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device. We may also process the responses to this questionnaire to perform analytics and may use the results for product improvement or development and/or marketing. Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and, to the extent the data is processed for analytics, to be based on our legitimate interest.
Other Provided Data
Depending on your Air Purifier Device model, the App might show you a short questionnaire relating to your concerns about air indoor quality; how long ago you moved to your house/room; and the room where you placed the Device. The App will use your answers to set the most appropriate running mode for your Device. We may also process the responses to this questionnaire to perform analytics and may use the results for product improvement or development and/or marketing.
Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and, to the extent the data is processed for analytics, to be based on our legitimate interest.
Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Because your Other Provided Data are only processed when you choose to pair your Device(s) with the App for purposes of the Services, we consider this processing to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party and lawful under Article 6.1.(b) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679.
Cookies and Analytics Data We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
When you consent to sharing your App data to help improve the App and receive personalized services, we collect and process your App usage data as detailed below. To do so, we use several service providers that process your App data on our behalf and pursuant to our instructions. Our service providers use Cookies to help us collect your information.
Cookies and Analytics Data
We use cookies, tags or similar technologies (“Cookies”) to operate, provide, improve, understand, and customize our Services. Cookies allow us to recognize your mobile device and collect your personal data including your unique user device number, the IP address of your mobile device, the type of mobile internet browser or operating system you use, session and usage data, or service-related performance information, which is information about your use of the App.
This App uses Google Firebase, an analytics service provided by Google. Google Firebase uses cookies or similar techniques, in order to help the App analyse overall traffic patterns through our App. By transmitting the information generated by the cookie about the use of the App to Google, Google ensures that your IP address is anonymized before geo-localization can be used and is replaced by a generic IP address before storage. Google may use this information for the evaluation of your use of the App, compiling reports on App activity for us, and in order to provide other services relating to App activity and use of the App to us.
For further information about the use of Cookies in this App, please read our Cookie Notice, under the privacy settings of the App. Please note that we only process your Cookies and Analytics data after you have provided consent.
This App uses Google Firebase, an analytics service provided by Google. Google Firebase uses cookies or similar techniques, in order to help the App analyse overall traffic patterns through our App. By transmitting the information generated by the cookie about the use of the App to Google, Google ensures that your IP address is anonymized before geo-localization can be used and is replaced by a generic IP address before storage. Google may use this information for the evaluation of your use of the App, compiling reports on App activity for us, and in order to provide other services relating to App activity and use of the App to us.
Ratings and Review Data If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below. We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on our legitimate interest.
Ratings and Review Data
If you write a review or rate the App on the app stores, we may process such information to respond to your comments and questions, understand how you feel when using the App, get familiar with your general perception of the App and our brand, and use these insights to improve the App and/or our products and services. We can only see your app store username, ratings, comments and any other detail you decide to share with us or make publicly available. Unless you require us to do so, we do not link this information to your account credentials or any other information we hold from you. Where you require customer support, we may use your data to follow-up on your case and guide you through our customer support process in accordance with section ‘Customer support’ further below.
We consider the processing of your ratings and review data to be based on our legitimate interest.
Customer support We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. When you require customer support, you may provide us with information on your use of the Services, including your interaction with Versuni, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We may also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
We consider the processing of your Customer Support data to be necessary for the performance of a contract to which you are party.
Customer support
We operate and provide our Services, including providing customer support, and improving, fixing, and customizing our Services. When you require customer support, you may provide us with information on your use of the Services, including your interaction with Versuni, and how to contact you so we can provide the required support. We may also use your information to respond to you when you contact us.
Combined Data We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Device Data, and Cookie Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of our digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
Combined Data
We may combine your personal data, including Account Data, Device Data, and Cookie Data, with data collected during your interactions and usage of our digital channels such as social media, websites, emails, apps and connected products, including your IP addresses, Cookies, mobile device information, communications you click on or tap, location details, and websites you visit.
We may analyse the Combined Data to provide you with personalized Services. It also helps us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services, as well as to develop new products and services. We consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest. If you opt-in to receive promotional communication about our products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behaviour, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communication to your preferences and behaviour and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyse your Combined Data. Before sending promotional communication to you, we will ask your consent.
We may analyse the Combined Data to provide you with personalized Services. It also helps us improve the content, functionality and usability of the App, the Device(s) and Services, as well as to develop new products and services. We consider the processing of your Combined Data to be based on a legitimate interest.
If you opt-in to receive promotional communication about our products, services, events and promotions that may be relevant to you based on your preferences and online behaviour, we may send you marketing and promotional communications via email and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communication to your preferences and behaviour and provide you with a more relevant and personalized experience, we may analyse your Combined Data. Before sending promotional communication to you, we will ask your consent.
Permissions
When the App needs permission to access your mobile device’ sensors (e.g. camera, Wi-Fi, geo-location, or Bluetooth) or other data (e.g. photos) for purposes of the Services, we will ask your consent. We use such data only when needed to provide you the Services and only after you have provided your consent.
1) General Permissions (2) Air Purifier Permissions. You can at any time block your App permissions through the settings of your mobile device. Please note that if you decide to block, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services.
1) General Permissions
(2) Air Purifier Permissions.
You can at any time block your App permissions through the settings of your mobile device. Please note that if you decide to block, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our Services.
We may disclose your personal data to third party service providers, business partners or other third parties in accordance with this Privacy Notice and/or applicable law.
Service providers We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.
Service providers
We work with third-party service providers to help us operate, provide, improve, understand, customize, support, and market our Services.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers: These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services. These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. We require our service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
We may share your personal data with the following service providers:
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, transactional services and/or related technology required to run the App or provide the Services.
These service providers deliver the necessary hardware, software, networking, storage, and/or related technology that we require to perform App analytics. We require our service providers to provide an adequate level of protection to your personal data similar to the level that we provide. We require our service providers to process your personal data only in accordance with our instructions and only for the specific purposes mentioned above, to have access to the minimum amount of data they need to deliver a specific service, and to protect the security of your personal data.
Other third parties
Versuni may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties which may use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws, before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully to be informed about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them. Amazon Alexa In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Amazon Alexa. If you enable the skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Versuni account. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Versuni shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon. Google Assistant Cross-border transfer Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the App and/or Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data. Your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards. For transfers to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data.
Versuni sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under this Privacy Notice are freely assignable by us to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities or new owner.
If your Device supports voice control, please select and read the relevant section for voice control data processing below. Please contact customer support ([email protected]) if you don’t know which voice assistant is supported by your Device.
When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to us together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.
You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon Alexa’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.
In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Google Assistant. If you enable the skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Google Account to your Versuni account. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Google independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. We share account identifiers but do not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Google.
When you speak to Google Assistant, Google sends a written version of your voice commands to us together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Google so that Google can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Google’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Google may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.
You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Google provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Google. Google may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Google Assistant’s Privacy Notice and Terms of use for further information.
Versuni may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties which may use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws, before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully to be informed about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.
Amazon Alexa
In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Amazon Alexa. If you enable the skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Versuni account. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Versuni shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.
Google Assistant
Cross-border transfer
Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the App and/or Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.
Your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards. For transfers to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data.
We will retain your personal data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which the data is collected, thereafter, we will delete in accordance with the requirements under applicable law. The criteria we use to determine our retention periods include: (i) your use of the App and/or Services; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).
Your choices and rights If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us via Contact us | Versuni. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
In your request, please make clear what personal data you would like to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to its processing. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the personal data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request. We will try to comply with your request as soon as reasonably practicable and consistent with applicable law.
Where we rely on consent to collect and/or process your personal data, you may withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal.
Please note that if you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, our App or Services anymore.
Your choices and rights
If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of personal data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your personal data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact us via Contact us | Versuni. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.
We protect your personal data
We value your privacy and are committed to protect the data you entrust to us against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. We use a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
We value your privacy and are committed to protect the data you entrust to us against accidental or unauthorized alteration, loss, misuse, disclosure or access. We use a variety of security technologies, technical and organizational measures to help protect your data. For this purpose, we implement, among others, access controls, use firewalls and secure protocols.
Special information for parents
While our App and the Services are not directed to minors, as defined under applicable law, we intend not to process personal data of minors. We strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
If a parent or guardian becomes aware that his or her child has provided us with his or her personal data without their consent, please contact us at via Contact us | Versuni. If we become aware that a minor has provided us with personal data, we may delete this from our files.
While our App and the Services are not directed to minors, as defined under applicable law, we intend not to process personal data of minors. We strongly encourage parents and guardians to take an active role in their children’s online activities and interests.
Changes to this Privacy Notice
We reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice. We encourage you to regularly review the latest version of this Privacy Notice. The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences or stop using our App and/or Services. By continuing to access or make use of our App and/or Services, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
We reserve the right to amend or update this Privacy Notice from time to time. When we update this Privacy Notice, we will also update the date at the top of this Privacy Notice.
We encourage you to regularly review the latest version of this Privacy Notice.
The new Privacy Notice will become effective immediately upon publication. If you do not agree to the revised notice, you should alter your preferences or stop using our App and/or Services. By continuing to access or make use of our App and/or Services, you acknowledge that you have been informed and agree to the Privacy Notice as amended.
Contact Us If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way we may use your personal data, please contact us via Contact us | Versuni. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region. Versuni Netherlands B.V. Claude Debussylaan 88, 1082 MD, Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Contact Us
If you have any question about this Privacy Notice or about the way we may use your personal data, please contact us via Contact us | Versuni. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Versuni Netherlands B.V.
Claude Debussylaan 88, 1082 MD,
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: domesticappliances.philips.com/privacy Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the Machine. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household. Sources of Personal Information
We collect Personal Information from:
Collection and Disclosure of Personal Information
The following chart details which categories of Personal Information about California residents we plan to collect, as well as which categories of Personal Information we have collected and disclosed for our operational business purposes in the preceding 12 months.
California Civil Code Section 1798.83 permits our customers who are California residents to request and obtain from us once a year, free of charge, information about the personal information (if any) we disclosed to third parties for direct marketing purposes in the preceding calendar year. If applicable, this information would include a list of the categories of personal information that was shared and the names and addresses of all third parties with which we shared information in the immediately preceding calendar year. If you are a California resident and like to make such a request, please visit our privacy website: domesticappliances.philips.com/privacy
Pursuant to the California Consumer Privacy Act of 2018 (“CCPA”), we are providing the following details regarding the categories of Personal Information that we collect and process about California residents via the Device and/or the Machine. For details on how we handle Personal Information pursuant to the CCPA in other contexts, please go here. Under the CCPA, “Personal Information” is information that identifies, relates to, or could reasonably be linked with a particular California resident or household.
Sources of Personal Information
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Categories of Personal Information
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Disclosed to Which Categories of Third Parties for Operational Business Purposes
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Identifiers, such as name, contact information, IP address and other online identifiers.
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; business partners; your social media account providers, in connection with the social sharing you choose to use in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
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Personal information as defined in the California customer records law, such as name and contact information.
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
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Characteristics of protected classifications under California or federal law, such as primary language.
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
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Internet or network activity information, such as browsing history and interactions with our online services
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers; and business partners, consistent with your choices in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
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Geolocation data, such as device location.
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
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Inferences drawn from any of the Personal Information listed above to create a profile about, for example, an individual’s preferences, behaviour and characteristics
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Our affiliates and subsidiaries; trusted third-party service providers in accordance with this Privacy Notice.
Use of Personal Information We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age. Individual Rights and Requests Authorized Agents If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:
We use these categories of Personal Information for the purposes of operating, managing, and maintaining our business, providing our products and services, and accomplishing our business purposes and objectives, as described above under “What Personal Data do we collect and for which purposes?”
If you are a California resident, you may request that we:
To make a request for the disclosures or deletion described above, please contact us at: domesticappliances.philips.com/privacy. We will verify and respond to your request as described above in “Your Choices and Rights” and consistent with applicable law, taking into account the type and sensitivity of the Personal Information subject to the request. We may need to request additional Personal Information from you, such as email address, mailing address, or telephone number in order to verify your identity and protect against fraudulent requests. If you make a deletion request, we may ask you to verify your request before we delete your Personal Information.
You have the right to be free from unlawful discrimination for exercising your rights under the CCPA.
If you are making a request on behalf of a California resident and have not provided us with a power of attorney from the resident pursuant to Probate Code sections 4000-4465, we may also require the resident to:
Use of Personal Information
We do not sell and have not sold Personal Information in the preceding 12 months, as “sale” is defined in the CCPA. We do not sell the Personal Information of minors under 16 years of age.
Individual Rights and Requests
Authorized Agents
If you want to make a request as an authorized agent on behalf of a California resident, you may use the submission methods noted above. As part of our verification process, we may request that you provide, as applicable:
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