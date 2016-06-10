Versuni may also work with third parties who process your personal data for their own purposes. If we share personal data with third parties which may use your personal data for their own purposes, we will ensure to inform you and/or obtain your consent if required under applicable laws, before sharing your personal data. In this case, please read their privacy notices carefully to be informed about their privacy practices, including what type of personal data they collect and how they use, process and protect them.



Versuni sometimes sells a business or a part of a business to another company. Such a transfer of ownership could include the transfer of your personal data directly related to that business, to the purchasing company. All of our rights and obligations under this Privacy Notice are freely assignable by us to any of our affiliates, in connection with a merger, acquisition, restructuring or sale of assets, or by operation of law or otherwise, and we may transfer your personal data to any of our affiliates, successor entities or new owner.



If your Device supports voice control, please select and read the relevant section for voice control data processing below. Please contact customer support ([email protected]) if you don’t know which voice assistant is supported by your Device.

Amazon Alexa

In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Amazon Alexa. If you enable the skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Amazon Account to your Versuni account. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Amazon independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. Versuni shares account identifiers but does not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Amazon.



When you speak to Alexa, Amazon sends a written version of your voice commands to us together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Amazon so that Amazon can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Amazon’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Alexa may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.



You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Amazon provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Amazon. Amazon may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Amazon Alexa’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use for further information. Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice.

Google Assistant



In some countries, the Philips Air Purifier skill allows you to control your Device with Google Assistant. If you enable the skill, Versuni allows you to connect your Google Account to your Versuni account. When connecting your accounts, Versuni and Google independently adopt technical measures to validate your identity. We share account identifiers but do not share your account credentials, including name or email address, with Google.



When you speak to Google Assistant, Google sends a written version of your voice commands to us together with a unique identifier. We process this information to execute your commands and issue a response in accordance with our Privacy Notice. We share our written response with Google so that Google can inform you about the outcome of your command in accordance with Google’s Privacy Notice and Terms of Use. Versuni and Google may also exchange information on the Device(s) you decide to control through the Skill, including when you update, change or remove a Device.



You understand that your commands and responses may amount to personal data. You also understand that Google provides its own services to you and by enabling the Skill, you instruct us to share your personal data with Google. Google may process your personal data in countries outside of your country of residence which may have a different legal framework for protection of personal data. You can revoke your consent at any time by disabling the Skill. Please read Google Assistant’s Privacy Notice and Terms of use for further information.

Cross-border transfer

Your personal data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using the App and/or Services you acknowledge the transfer (if any) of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your personal data.

Your personal data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards. For transfers to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures, such as standard contractual clauses adopted by the European Commission to protect your personal data.