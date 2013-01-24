Startpagina
    Klinische ondersteuning & informatiebronnen voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Krijg toegang tot ondersteuning voor producten, waaronder informatie over reiniging en desinfectie, videotutorials, en meer.
    Informatiebronnen over beademing en respiratoire zorg
    Informatiebronnen over kritieke zorg en patiëntbewaking
    Reiniging en desinfectie bij kritieke zorg & patiëntbewaking
    Informatiebronnen over diagnostische beeldvorming en reinigingsinstructies
    Echografie-informatiebronnen en reinigingsinstructies

    Producten en diensten voor de behandeling van COVID-19


    Ontdek een uitgebreid portfolio van product- en dienstenoplossingen voor de behandeling van COVID-19-patiënten.
    Beademing & respiratoire zorg
    Thuisscreening & patiëntbewaking op afstand
    Diagnostische beeldvorming
    Onderhoud van apparatuur & service op afstand
    Patiëntbewaking en defibrillatie
    Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand
    Echografie
    COVID-19 screening & follow-up

    Tele-ICU & kritieke zorg op afstand voor COVID-19-patiënten

    Philips bevindt zich in een unieke positie om samen met uw klinische teams op elk gewenst moment geïntegreerde zorg te verlenen aan patiënten in kritieke zorgtrajecten. Ons assortiment aan interoperabele producten is ontwikkeld in samenwerking met klinische teams wereldwijd en biedt oplossingen voor de belangrijkste knelpunten in de kritieke zorg. Dit leidt tot betere klinische* en financiële resultaten.
    Zorg aan het bed van de patiënt
    Maak gebruik van telezorgmogelijkheden zonder een volledig systeem te implementeren, met het Philips Outreach-programma voor kleinere organisaties
     
    • Neem contact op met uw services-projectmanager of stuur een e-mail naar hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Vraag om ondersteuning bij het uitbreiden van mogelijkheden, apparatuur of diensten
    • Het aantal licenties verhogen
    • Gemakkelijker capaciteiten verdelen over locaties
    • Wij werken samen met leveranciers om de beschikbaarheid te vergroten
    • Wij zijn bezig rapportage en analyses te verbeteren door van de Covid-19-situatie te leren
    Implementeer nieuwe of bestaande mogelijkheden om te reageren op een grote toevloed aan patiënten of deze te voorkomen
     
    • Neem contact op met uw services-projectmanager of stuur een e-mail naar hospitaltohome@philips.com
    • Vraag om ondersteuning bij het uitbreiden van mogelijkheden, apparatuur of diensten
    • Het aantal licenties verhogen
    • Gemakkelijker capaciteiten verdelen over locaties
    • Wij werken samen met leveranciers om de beschikbaarheid te vergroten
    • Wij zijn bezig rapportage en analyses te verbeteren door van de Covid-19-situatie te leren

    Kritieke zorg aan het bed ter ondersteuning van COVID-19-patiënten

    Verander de manier waarop patiënten omgaan met diensten, verbeter de efficiëntie en coördinatie van zorg, en ondersteun mensen bij het onderhouden van hun gezondheid en welzijn.

    Philips ICCA (IntelliSpace Critical Care and Anesthesia, IntelliSpace kritieke zorg en anesthesie) is een geavanceerde oplossing voor klinische besluitvorming en documentatie. ICCA is specifiek bedoeld voor de complexe kritieke zorgomgeving, werkt samen met andere documentatiesystemen en biedt interoperabiliteit die patiëntdocumentatie gedurende de gehele zorgperiode mogelijk maakt.

    Meer informatie over ondersteuning van Philips bij klinische besluitvorming
    Meer informatie over ondersteuning van Philips voor klinische IT

    Tele-ICU-programma’s voor de COVID-19-respons

    We voegen patiëntgegevens samen en vertalen deze naar zinvolle informatie voor leveranciers. Zo kunnen ze altijd bepalen welke patiënten het grootste risico lopen en kunnen ze vervolgens die patiënten de juiste middelen toewijzen.

    De acute-telezorgplatformen van Philips combineren mensen, processen en technologieën om een team van IC-artsen en IC-verpleegkundigen in staat te stellen patiënten op de intensive care op afstand te bewaken, ongeacht de locatie van de patiënt. Dit minimaliseert zorgkosten en verbetert de communicatie en samenwerking tussen medewerkers.

    Tele-ICU-programma's zoals Philips eICU geven resultaten die gezondheidssystemen ondersteunen bij het verminderen van de opnameduur en mortaliteit, het vergroten van de mogelijkheden voor toezicht door de arts aan het bed en het gebruik van telezorg als klinisch logistiek hulpmiddel voor piekcapaciteit, quarantaine en virtueel klinisch toezicht.
    Ontdek meer over de telezorgmogelijkheden van Philips

    Wij staan u bij

    georganiseerd

    Georganiseerd om te helpen

     
    We hebben onze resources en mogelijkheden op elkaar afgestemd om zorgsystemen sneller toegang te kunnen geven tot informatie en zorgoplossingen, zodat een optimale patiëntenzorg kan worden geboden.
    aanpassen

    Actief aanpassen

     
    We passen onze producten en technologieën aan en ontwikkelen deze verder om u te helpen om te gaan met de complexiteit van de ziekte, patiëntenpopulaties en zorgomstandigheden.
    verbindingen

    Verbindingen maken

     
    We benutten onze infrastructuur en platformen om zorgteams met elkaar te verbinden en zorgsystemen zo efficiënt mogelijk te laten communiceren terwijl ze de voorbereiding, respons en herstelinspanningen zo goed mogelijk uitvoeren.

    Referenties

     

    * Lilly CM, Cody S, Zhao H, Landry K, Baker SP, McIlwaine J, et al. Hospital mortality, length of stay, and preventable complications among critically ill patients before and after tele-ICU reengineering of critical care processes. JAMA. 1 juni 2011;305(21):2175–83.

    Lilly CM, Motzkus C, Rincon T, Cody SE, Landry K, Irwin RS. ICU Telemedicine Program Financial Outcomes. Chest. 1 feb 2017;151(2):286–97.  

