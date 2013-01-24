Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Pijnbestrijding

Neem contact op

Pain Treatment

Physicians that specialize in pain management use a variety of diagnostics and interventions to help improve the quality of life for their patients. Patient comfort is a must. Easy access and flexible, high quality imaging are key factors for success. Our mobile and fixed X-ray systems provide exceptional support for a range of pain treatment procedures, such as myelograms, vertebroplasty, and spine interventions.
*

Contactinformatie

* Dit veld is verplicht
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
Door uw reden voor contact op te geven, kunnen wij u beter van dienst zijn.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*

Wat betekent dit?
Final CEE consent
www.philips.nl/privacy

Altijd de juiste ondersteuning

Educatie

Educatie

Blijf op de hoogte van de nieuwste klinische procedures en technologieën.
Educatie centrum
Klantenservice

Klantenservice

Wíj zorgen voor uw systemen zodat ú betere zorg kunt leveren, aan meer mensen en tegen lagere kosten.
Serviceovereenkomsten
DoseWise

DoseWise

DoseWise is een uitgebreid pakket bestaande uit tools voor dosisbeheer, training en geïntegreerde producttechnologieën, waarmee u controle hebt over patiëntenzorg, de veiligheid van personeel en naleving van voorschriften.
Meer over DoseWise-oplossingen

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand