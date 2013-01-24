Startpagina
BlueControl

Psoriasis vulgaris blue LED light solution

Clinically-proven, wearable, blue LED, UV-free phototherapy device for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris.¹ Product available in select countries.

Clinically-proven therapy
Significant local PASI reduction²

Clinical studies demonstrate the positive effects of blue LED light on psoriasis plaque symptoms²,³ such as redness, scaling and thickness. Over 12 weeks of treatment, symptoms improved significantly for patients; with a complete clearance of the plaque observed in some individuals. During the one month treatment-free follow-up phase, plaque symptoms continued to improve on average.²
UV-free blue LED light
Safe, gentle, non-toxic phototherapy that induces natural processes

Philips BlueControl uses blue LED light specifically optimized for the treatment of plaque psoriasis to improve symptoms by slowing down the accelerated production of skin cells4 and controlling unregulated inflammation5. Blue light is not toxic to the skin6 and does not involve the use of chemicals, providing the benefits of phototherapy without the risks other treatments might have.
Battery-operated, wearable device
Convenient therapy for plaque psoriasis

Philips BlueControl gives patients the advantages of blue LED light without interfering in their daily routine. The wearable, cordless design includes an adjustable textile fixation strap and automatic shut-off feature. This enables patients to fasten the device comfortably during treatment and light activities while ensuring each plaque is treated for the recommended time.
Comfortable, easy care at home
Excellent patient compliance without adverse events²

Clinical trial patients reported that blue light phototherapy was convenient and user-friendly. 83% of patients rated the usability and comfort of the device as ideal or excellent. There are no known adverse events of Philips BlueControl and it does not require daily chemical applications. This ease of use and ease of mind lead to the exceptional treatment compliance of 98%.
Patient-centered care that improves compliance

With proven efficacy and innovative design, Philips BlueControl psoriasis vulgaris solution allows patients to treat their psoriasis in a way that works best for them without the hassle and risks potentially associated with other treatments. User-friendly design and a convenient care protocol increase treatment compliance², supporting improved effectiveness, symptom relief and satisfaction.

Technische specificaties

Accessories
Accessories
USB Cable
  • Recharging
Charging adapter
  • Recharging
Fixation strap
  • Secure fixation
Safety and Regulations
Safety and Regulations
CE 0344 Certified
  • Yes
UV-free
  • No UV or near UV radiation
Optical output classification
  • Risk Group 1 (EN 60601-2-57)
Power density
  • 200 mW/cm² (peak)
  • 40 mW/cm² (average)
Max. daily dose
  • 90 J/cm² per plaque
Medical device class IIa
  • Yes
MDD 93/42/EEC
  • Yes
Portable
Portable
Rechargeable battery
  • Yes
Small, compact design
  • Yes
Power adapters (EU and UK)
  • Yes
Technical specifications
Technical specifications
Frequency
  • 50 - 60 Hz
Type of lamps
  • LED
Voltage
  • 100-240 V
Power consumption
  • 15 W
Logistic data
Logistic data
Country of Origin
  • The Netherlands
Clinical trials
Clinical trials
Efficacy shown in trials
  • Clinically proven
Dimensions and weight
Dimensions and weight
Product dimensions
  • W/H/L: 77 x 23 x 125 mm
Product weight
  • 165 grams

