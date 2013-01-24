Clinically-proven, wearable, blue LED, UV-free phototherapy device for the treatment of mild to moderate psoriasis vulgaris.¹ Product available in select countries.
|USB Cable
|
|Charging adapter
|
|Fixation strap
|
|CE 0344 Certified
|
|UV-free
|
|Optical output classification
|
|Power density
|
|Max. daily dose
|
|Medical device class IIa
|
|MDD 93/42/EEC
|
|Rechargeable battery
|
|Small, compact design
|
|Power adapters (EU and UK)
|
|Frequency
|
|Type of lamps
|
|Voltage
|
|Power consumption
|
|Country of Origin
|
|Efficacy shown in trials
|
|Product dimensions
|
|Product weight
|