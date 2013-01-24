Startpagina
IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner Digital pathology slide scanner

IntelliSite Ultra Fast Scanner

Digital pathology slide scanner

This high throughput bright field slide scanner is designed to accommodate current histopathology needs for routine use in high volume labs and integrated pathology networks.

Technische specificaties

Ultra Fast Scanner
Slide capacity
  • 300 slides (15 racks each hold 20 slides)
Total handling and<br>imaging time per slide
  • 60 seconds at 40x equivalent (15x15 mm scan area)
Scanning method
  • TDI line scanning
Microscope objective
  • Olympus, NA of 0.75 Plan Apo
Focus method
  • Continuous auto focus
Pixel size/resolution
  • 0.245 μm - 0.255 μm Pixel size
UFS output format
  • iSyntax Philips proprietary file format with either RAW or iSyntax compression
Compliance to<br>standards
  • EN 61010-2-101:2002, EN 61326-2:2006, CAN/CSA-C22.2 No 61010-2-101.04, UL 61010-2-101, FCC Part 15
Slide rack
  • Winlab LS-20/Winlab LSM-20, Sakura 4768 20-slide basket
Barcode support
  • DataMatrix (recommended), Code 39, Code 128
Operating temperature
  • 10 to 35º (for performance)
Relative humidity (no<br>condensation)
  • 30 – 80 % (for performance)
Dimensions of scanner
  • 640 x 790 x 560 mm (LxWxH)
Weight of scanner
  • 137 kg
Power supply
  • 100-240 VAC, 50/60 Hz, 700 Watt
UFS connectivity ports
  • USB2.0, with 2 x RJ45 connectors, Ethernet cable for 10GB and/or 1G/100MB

