Interventional Hemodynamic system Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Improving workflow in the interventional lab

Brings advanced hemodynamic measurements into the interventional lab to support clinical decision making. Users in the control room can perform hemodynamic analyses and display them in the exam room. Displaying all relevant physiologic waveforms and analyses supports you in making a real-time assessment of the patient’s condition during an intervention.

Technische specificaties

Hemo system specifications
Lead Surface ECG
  • 12
Comprehensive hemodynamic measurements and analysis
Non-invasive blood pressure (NIBP)
Pulse oximetry (SpO2)
Four invasive blood pressure channels
Body surface temperature
Thermodilution Cardiac Output
Fick Cardiac Output
Respiration rate
Capture and store hemodynamic waveforms and ECG’s
Full disclosure (record, store all waveforms data for post case review and analysis)
End of case reporting (hemodynamic measurements and calculations)
Printing waveforms and hemodynamic analysis
Storage of all patient data
Optional packages
Integrated FFR (compatible with Philips and St. Jude)
Main- and side stream EtCO2
Procedure/event charting and data collection
Integrated with Philips interventional x-ray system
Hemo control from Touch Screen Module
Patient demographics
Connected to Monitor Ceiling Suspension or FlexVision
  • Results obtained during usability study performed in December 2016. The study involved 33 participants. Participants were spread evenly over technologist/nurses and physicians. To evaluate benefits of the multi-user capabilities of the new system design and user satisfaction, its novel design was tested by participants that had relevant working experience in the interventional lab and who had not previously used the new system.
  • Philips Hemo system is not yet available for sale in United States, Canada, China, Japan, Russia, Korea, Montenegro, Brazil, Bosnia and Taiwan. Please check with a local Philips sales team for availability in your country.
  • For the availability of the iFR functionality on Philips Hemo system, please check with your local Philips sales representative.

