Built on the proven Ingenuity CT platform, Philips Ingenuity Flex³² configuration helps you provide excellent care with outstanding flexibility. It provides high image quality at low dose, as well as workflow and investment flexibility.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
iDose⁴ Premium Package || High image quality at low dose
Excellent images for excellent care
Ingenuity Flex³² brings you the benefits of high-resolution 32-slice, thin reconstruction with improvement in Z-axis visualization and fast acquisition times with 24 mm coverage. With personalized image quality based on your patient’ needs at low dose, Ingenuity Flex³² continues to redefine low-dose CT scanning.
Variety of clinical options || Workflow flexibility
SmartPath for future growth
Get more capabilities out of your investment with upgradeability options. SmartPath provides you easy access to solutions and innovations for the full life of your CT system, so you can boost your clinical and operational potential and achieve your organizational goals.
Ingenuity Data Acquisition and Sampli... || High image quality at low dose
Unique approach for result management
iDose⁴, Philips fourth generation iterative reconstruction technique, improves image quality through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution. O-MAR reduces artifacts caused by large orthopedic implants.
* Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.
