Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

ECG extender trunk cable Telemetry Cable

ECG extender trunk cable 3 lead, IEC, Telemetry, TeleMon

Telemetry Cable

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

ECG extender shielded trunk cable, 3 lead, IEC TeleMon accessory. Adds length to standard telemetry ECG 3 lead cables (IEC colors) colors red, yellow, green. Recommended when TeleMon is to be used at patients bedside.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M2636A, M2636B, M2636C
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Telemetry Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .167 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M2549A; M2595A
ECG Telemetry Cable
ECG Telemetry Cable
Cable Length
  • 1.9 m (6.2')
Number of Leads
  • 3
Shielded
  • Yes
Number of Pins
  • N/A
Color Coding
  • IEC

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand