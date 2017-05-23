Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Nellcor SpO2 Durasensor Sensor

Nellcor SpO2 Durasensor adult, reusable

Sensor

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Adult reusable clip sensor - similar to Philips M1196T- made by Nellcor - compatible with many Philips and Nellcor monitors

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1020A, M1020B, M3000A, M3001A/A01, M3001A/A02, M3002A/A01, M8102A, M8105A, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 862474, 862478, 862108, 862231, 862439
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • All Nellcor Oximeters
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .152 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 40 kg+
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M4780A; M4787A
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')

Documentatie

Brochure (4)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand