Easy Care Cuff

Easy Care 1 Hose, Adult XL (5)

Cuff

1 Hose, Adult XL (5)

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, 862474, 862478, 863055, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863062, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863278, M8105A, M8105AT, M8102A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8105AS
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .620 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5 cuffs per box
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult Extra-Long
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 13.5 cm (5.3'')
Cuff Color
  • Navy Blue
Limb Circumference
  • 27.5 to 36 cm
Bladder Length
  • Bladder: 30 cm (11.8''); Cuff: 66 cm (26'')
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
