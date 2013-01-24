The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for holding a Philips defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carrying case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A), to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been used or removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished.
