Color coded, shielded combination trunk cable and lead combination trunk cable and lead set with 4mm banana posts and 10 leads, color light gray. Use with M2662A cardiographs. Replaces part M2461A.
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Lead Set Length
|
|Shielded
|
|Number of Leads
|
|Electrode Attachment Method
|
|Color Coding
|