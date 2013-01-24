Designed for use with Philips SpO₂ monitors and sensors, the M1943A 8-pin adapter cable is 1.1 m (3.6 ft) in length and features a D-sub connector. It adapts 9-pin sensors to 8-pin sockets. It can be used with these sensors: M1131A, M1132A, M1133A, M1134A, M1140A, M1191T, M1192T, M1193T and M1196T.