Extension cable Pulse oximetry supplies

Extension cable

Pulse oximetry supplies

Philips M1941A extension cable is an 8-pin to 8-pin input connector. It is 2.0 m (6.56 ft) long is compatible with a wide variety of Philips products. It is not manufactured with natural rubber latex.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020B, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Adapter Cable
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .236 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cable
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1191B; M1192A; M1193A; M1194A; M1195A; M1196A; M1196S
SpO2 Adapter Cable
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')
Number of Pins
  • 8-Pin
Sensor Compatibility
  • Philips
