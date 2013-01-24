Startpagina
Reusable EEG Pediatric Cup Electrode Lead Set

Reusable EEG Pediatric Cup Electrode

Lead Set

Color-coded, 5-lead cable with 6mm silver/silver chloride leadwire pediatric/neonatal cup electrode. Use with M1937A electrode conductive paste.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • EEG
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1027B
Product Type
  • Lead Set
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .135 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M2268A; M1935A; M1937A
EEG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Neonatal; Child
Lead Set Length
  • 80 cm (31.5''); 6 mm cup electrode

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

