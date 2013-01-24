Startpagina
Infant Disposable SpO2 Sensor

Infant Disposable SpO2 24/case

Sensor

SpO2 OxiMax (TM) monitoring sensor for Infant digit. Recommended patient size: 3 to 20 kg (7 to 44 lbs). Available from Philips only in Europe and Japan.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellocor Adapter Cable Required for Nellcor N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1943A/AL/NL adapter cables, and with FAST and OxiMax sockets
Product Category
  • SpO2
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 2.000 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 case = 24 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 1 year
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Neonate; Child
Application Site
  • Finger, Toe
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL; M1943NL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 3 - 20 kg (7 - 44 lb)
Cable Length
  • ?

