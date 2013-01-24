Startpagina
Limb Lead Set Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

Limb Lead Set IEC

Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads

PageWriter XL Limb lead set consisting of 2 limb leads, 8 color marked rings, 8 colored base rings, 2 banana plugs, and instructions. 4mm banana plug, shielded.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1700A, M1701A, M1702A
Product Type
  • Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Diagnostic ECG Patient Cables and Leads
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Limb
Lead Set Length
  • ?
Shielded
  • Shielded
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Alligator Clip
Color Coding
  • IEC

