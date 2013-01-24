With 12-pin ECG input connector, for connection to 3-lead telemetry lead set to IntelliVue patient monitor. Trunk can be used for either color code system. 1 trunk cable per bag. Cable length = 2.7m (9 ft.). Replaces older trunk cables: M1500A, M1510A, M1540C, M1550C, M1560C, M1570C. Use with new lead sets: M1671A, M1672A, M1673A, M1674A, M1675A, M1678A, M1622A, M1624A, M1678A, M1626A. AAMI and IEC labels included.