Kit contains six (6) comfort cuffs (M1571A-M1576A): infant, pediatric, small adult, adult, large adult, and thigh. Useful for mixed patient units (e.g. ER, PACU, SICU)
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Cuff Size
|
|Bladder Width
|
|Cuff Color
|
|Bladder Length
|
|Number of Hoses
|
|Cuff Connector Style
|