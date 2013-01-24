Startpagina
Comfort Care, Adult XL Cuff

Comfort Care, Adult XL Adult XL

Cuff

Comfort Care Cuff, adult long (navy blue tubing w/edge striping). Limb circumference 27-35cm. Reusable 2-piece cuff with removable bladder. Quantity 1 cuff.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • NIBP
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1008B, M1176A, M1350B, M1350C, 860335, 860338, 861290, 861493, 861494, 861495, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863275, 863276, 863277, 863278, 863279, 863283, M2702A, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M3536M1, M3536M2, M3536M3, M3536M4, M3536M5, M3536M6, M3536M7, M3536M8, M3536M9, M3536MC, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AS, M8105AT
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Yes
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1598B, M1599B
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult Extra-Long
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 13 cm (5.1'')
Cuff Color
  • Light Mocha
Limb Circumference
  • 27 to 35 cm
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet

