Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Reusable Infant Finger Glove Sensor

Reusable Infant Finger Glove SpO2

Sensor

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

Infant finger SpO2 sensor, 8-pin connector.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .090 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 4 - 15 kg (8.8lb - 33lb)
Cable Length
  • 1.5 m (4.9')

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand