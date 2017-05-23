Startpagina
Reusable SpO2 Pediatric Finger Sensor

Reusable SpO2 Pediatric Finger 9-pin D-Sub connector

Sensor

Philips reusable glove sensor for children and small adults.

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, M4735A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellocor Adapter Cable Required for Nellcor N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40, GE Adapter Cable Required for GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .045 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Child
Application Site
  • Finger
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A, M1943AL, M4787A
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 15 - 50 kg (33 - 110 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 45 cm (17.7'')

