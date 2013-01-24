The Philips M1191T SpO₂ glove sensor features a mid-point connector for efficient transfer from a bedside to a transport or mobile patient monitor. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). This durable, comfortable sensor is manufactured without latex and supports cost-effective oxygen saturation measurement.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|CE Certified
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Other Supplies
|
|Patient Application
|
|Application Site
|
|Recommended Patient Weight
|
|Adapter Cable Compatibility
|
|Cable Length
|