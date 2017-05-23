Startpagina
Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Reusable adult SpO₂ glove sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

Manufactured without latex, comfortable and easy-to-clean, the Philips M1191B reusable SpO₂ glove sensor delivers high signal quality to provide continuous measurement of oxygen saturation. It is designed for use on the fingers of adults greater than 50 kg (110 lbs). With a comprehensive warranty, the M1191B sensor withstands the rigors of repeated use.

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

Wipeable and reusable

Easy to clean

Our M1191B and M1191BL sensors can be easily cleaned and disinfected by immersing or wiping with a disinfectant solution.
Committed to you

From sensor selection to ordering and training, we’re committed to providing you with excellent support. Check out our website or contact your local representative to learn more about the advantages of working with Philips.
Accommodates wide range of patients

Rugged yet comfortable

Its unique design accommodates all finger sizes while providing a snug fit, and the soft silicone is designed to help avoid skin irritation.
Cost-effective and durable

Long life

This sensor may be used many times during its long lifetime, making it cost-effective for multi-patient situations. Designed and tested following Philips rigorous design control process, it is built to last and has a comprehensive warranty. Check with your local sales representative for the warranty details in your area.
Comfortable

Easy to use

Widely available disinfectant solutions are all that is needed to clean this sensor. Their comfortable design accommodates even large finger sizes, with silicone that helps avoid skin irritation and no mechanical parts or hinges

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • SpO2
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862108, 862231, 862439, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2600A, M2703A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3535A, M3536A, M3536J, M3536M, M4735A, M4739A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Product Type
  • Sensor
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .063 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sensor
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Adult
Application Site
  • Finger
Recommended Patient Weight
  • <gt/>50 kg (<gt/>110lb)
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1941A
Cable Length
  • 2.0 m (6.6')

