Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor Pulse oximetry supplies

Single-patient, infant SpO₂ wrap sensor

Pulse oximetry supplies

The Philips M1132A infant wrap sensor is a low-adhesive, single-patient use SpO₂ sensor. Manufactured without latex and made of a soft yet durable fabric that is designed to be gentle on the skin, it can be used on fingers or toes of infants ranging from 3 - 10 kg (6.6 – 22 lbs).

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 860335, 862474, 862478, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863077, 863080, 863081, 863082, 863085, 863086, 863087, 863088, 863264, 863265, 863266, 863276, 863278, M1020A, M1020B, M1350B, M1350C, M2703A, M2704A, M2705A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, M8102A, M8105A, M8105AT, M8105AS
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Nellcor Adapter Cable Required with N200, N3000, N395, N-20 PA, NPB-40, GE Adapter Cable Required with GE Dinamap Pro400 V1
Product Category
  • SpO₂
Product Type
  • Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .959 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 20 sensors
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1943A; M1943AL
SpO2 Sensor
Patient Application
  • Infant
Application Site
  • Finger ; Toe
Adapter Cable Compatibility
  • M1943A; M1943AL
Recommended Patient Weight
  • 3 - 10 kg (6.6 - 22 lbs)
Cable Length
  • 90 cm (35.4'')
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

