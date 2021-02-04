Startpagina
Tack endovascular system Dissection repair device

Tack endovascular system

Dissection repair device

The Tack endovascular system is a first-of-its-kind, minimal-metal dissection repair device, purpose-built for precision treatment of post-PTA peripheral arterial dissections to promote healing, improve outcomes, and preserve limbs.

Kenmerken
Purpose built
Purpose built

Purpose built

The Tack endovascular system is purpose-built to repair peripheral arterial dissections following balloon angioplasty in ATK and BTK therapeutic interventions.
Precision repair
Precision repair

Precision repair

Focal treatment with minimal metal treats only the area where dissections are present and avoids covering portions of healthy tissue.
Preserves options
Preserves options

Preserves options

Leaves behind significantly less metal than stents, preserving vessel integrity, future treatment options and—ultimately—limbs.
Adaptive sizing
Adaptive sizing

Adaptive sizing

Only the Tack endovascular system features adaptive sizing – which allows each Tack implant to adapt to tapering anatomy while maintaining a relatively constant radial force. This means that a single size Tack implant can be used across a wide range of vessel diameters.
  • *Target Limb Salvage: freedom from above ankle target limb amputation; Post-hoc analysis, has not been reviewed by US FDA.
  • 1. Geraghty PJ, Adams GL, Schmidt A, Lichtenberg M, Wissgott C, Armstrong EJ, Hertting K, on behalf of the TOBA II BTK Investigators. "Twelve-month results of Tack-optimized balloon angioplasty using the Tack Endovascular System in below-the-knee arteries (TOBA II BTK)." Journal of Endovascular Therapy 27.4 (2020): 626-636.

Technische specificaties

Tack endovascular system (4F)
Tack endovascular system (4F)
Catalog number
  • 154150042
Tack implant length
  • 6.0 mm
Treatment range (RVD)
  • 1.5-4.5 mm
Catheter length
  • 150 cm
Number of Tacks
  • 4
Tack endovascular system (6F)
Tack endovascular system (6F)
Catalog number
  • 156120062
Tack implant length
  • 6.0 mm
Treatment range (RVD)
  • 2.5-6.0 mm
Catheter length
  • 120 cm
Number of Tacks
  • 6
Tack endovascular system (6F)
Tack endovascular system (6F)
Catalog number
  • 206120062
Tack implant length
  • 8.0 mm
Treatment range (RVD)
  • 4.0-8.0 mm
Catheter length
  • 120 cm
Number of Tacks
  • 6

