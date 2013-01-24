Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

QuickCat Extraction catheter

QuickCat

Extraction catheter

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The QuickCat extraction catheter is an aspiration catheter combining the best features of other aspiration catheters. It is ideal for fresh, soft thrombus removal with a flexible PEBAX distal end and an increasingly stiffer proximal end to allow for excellent pushability with minimum drag and easy advancement through tortuous vessels.

Neem contact op

Media galerij

Kenmerken
Excellent pushability*
Excellent pushability*

Excellent pushability*

Flexible and kink-resistant Pebax distal end complemented by a stiffer proximal end to traverse tortuous anatomy.
Low incidence of clogging*
Low incidence of clogging*

Low incidence of clogging*

Consistent extraction lumen through the length of the catheter minimizes bottle-necking.
Optimal tip design

Optimal tip design

Direct contact tip design, combined with optimal tip angle, allows for direct contact with thrombus.
Easy advancement*

Easy advancement*

Hydrophilically-coated distal end with a 4.5F crossing profile allows for ease of advancement.

Technische specificaties

Model Number 60090-01
Model Number 60090-01
Working Length
  • 145 cm
Guidewire Compatibility
  • 0.014”
Crossing Profile
  • 4.5F / 0.059”
Radiopaque Marker
  • Located 1mm from the tip
Extraction Rate*
  • 1.16 mL/sec
Extraction Lumen Area*
  • 0.858 mm²
Rapid Exchange Segment Length
  • 10 cm
Guide Catheter Compatibility
  • 6F / ≥0.068”

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • *Data on file.
  • Pebax is a registered trademark of Arkema.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand