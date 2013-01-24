Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

RADIOLUCENT 7-lead Lead Set

RADIOLUCENT 7-lead 72 in

Lead Set

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

LEAD SET RADIOLUCENT 7 LEAD 72in. Use with Series IV and Xper Physiomonitoring 5 devices.

Neem contact op

Technische specificaties

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
ECG Lead Set
ECG Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Application Site
  • Chest
Lead Set Length
  • 1.8 m (5.9')
Number of Leads
  • 7
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • AAMI

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand