The BiliChek noninvasive, transcutaneous bilirubinometer assesses the risk of hyperbilirubinemia (newborn baby jaundice) in newborns. Using light instead of a needle, it allows you to easily measure serum bilirubin levels.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
BiliCheck was named as a winner in appliance DESIGN magazine’s 23rd Annual Excellence in Design Awards Competition. This competition honors those designers who have excelled in meeting the modern challenge of harmoniously melding technology and industrial design.
BiliCal individual calibration tips
BiliCal individual calibration tips
Made of disposable plastic to decrease risk of infection from cross-contamination associated with multiple patient devices.
The BilEclipse
The BilEclipse phototherapy patch
Isolates a section of skin before, during, and after phototherapy so that transcutaneous bilirubin measurements can be taken with BiliChek
Noninvasive tool
Noninvasive tool reduces pain and health risks
Clinically proven, the BiliChek bilirubinometer virtually eliminates the costs and time associated with blood draws and laboratory services. There is less risk of infection, less trauma, and no pain while allowing a fast time to discharge or a decision toward treatment.
Flexible data entry
Flexible data entry streamlines workflow
The barcode scanner allows for accurate entry and verification of nurse and patient identification information. A numeric key pad allows user to enter or attach patient or nurse information to the patient's bilirubin measurement. The reader interfaces with hospital charting or laboratory information systems.
Step-by-step instructions
Step-by-step instructions save time
Easy-to-read, step-by-step instructions, graphics and a fast measurement system increase proficiency and productivity. The on-board Help system walks the user through the measurement process and provides access to the online Help menu.
Desk top or wall mount power supply
Power supply options
Available with desk top power supply (Product # 989805644881) or wall mount power supply (Product # 989805644871)
Ergonomic & reliable design
Ergonomic & reliable design for long-lasting performance
The ergonomic design is slim and light for ease in handling, and an integral, rechargeable lithium battery is designed to provide long-lasting performance.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.