WeeSpecs Supreme combines innovative materials and exceptional light-blocking capabilities to produce a cutting edge phototherapy mask designed to fit even the smallest babies.

Kenmerken
Unique design provides excellent protection

The WeeSpecs Supreme Phototherapy Mask has an anatomically contoured goggle design and dark fabric that provide excellent light-blocking protection without placing pressure on the eyes.
Soft, breathable foam

WeeSpecs are held in place with a layer of breathable, slip resistant foam that helps reduce movement of the mask on the baby’s face.

