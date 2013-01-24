Startpagina
Philips - Klik hier om naar de startpagina te gaan

Zoektermen

Heel Snuggler Shaped infant heel warmer

Heel Snuggler

Shaped infant heel warmer

Bekijk soortgelijke producten

The Heel Snuggler is Philips only infant heel warmer designed to conform to the infant's heel while staying firmly in place.

Neem contact op

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand