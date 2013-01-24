By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By manipulating the gel, the caregiver can reposition the baby and shift pressure points without having to handle the infant.
Flexible support
Flexible support to enhance care
The Squishon Mattress can be used anytime there is a need to reduce pressure areas or vibration for infants who are immobile. Research has shown that the mattress is especially effective in reducing vibration during transport.*
*Gajendragadkar, et al. "Mechanical Vibration in Neonatal Transport: A Randomized Study of Different Mattresses." Journal of Perinatalogy. 5. (2000): 307-310. Print.
