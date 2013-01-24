Startpagina
5 lead ECG Adapter - Draeger Adapter

5 lead ECG Adapter - Draeger

Adapter

5 lead ECG trunk cable adapter, to connect Intellivue Philips 3 and 5 lead lead sets to Draeger monitoring trunk cables (such as 3368391, 5950196, 5191221 ); AAMI/IEC color coding; 1 sales unit = 1 adapter

Technische specificaties

Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Draeger
Product Category
  • ECG
Product Type
  • Adapter
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .999 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 sales unit = 1 adapter
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • IntelliVue lead sets; 3 lead + 5 lead

Documentatie

Brochure (1)

Brochure

